



LINTON BROWN









Brown, Linton. Age 82. After 60+ years of living in Northern California, Linton Brown left us on July 10 with no forwarding address. His family and many friends know that he is now without the pain that accompanied him for decades. At his bedside were Leanna Brown, whom he married in 1994, and his children. We thank the staff of St. Elizabeth's Community Hospital for their care in his last days and also those who sent messages to be read to him.





A true son of California, Lint grew up bicycling, hiking, and camping in the Sierras. He earned a degree from UC Berkeley in Civil Engineering and worked as a Registered Engineer for 38 years for the California State Department of Water Resources (DWR), most of them in the Northern District office in Red Bluff. Linton wrote that he loved his work and looked forward to each day. DWR colleagues remember his savvy editorial "red pen" with great appreciation, along with his top-notch engineering skills combined with hard work and willingness to mentor others. He retired in 1995 as Chief of the Northern District.





After retirement, Linton volunteered as secretary/treasurer for the Surrey Village Water Board, maintained a long-running newsletter for family and friends, and assisted many using his computer graphic skills, including Robert Minch (The Knocking Pen), Janet Chapple (Yellowstone Treasures, vols. 1 through 5), and others. He was a regular guest at the Tremont for the Tuesday morning group known as ROFs.





Linton was admired by friends and loved by his spouse, Leanna Brown, and an extended family that includes four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, two step-children and spouses plus six step-grandchildren, and the mothers of his children, Mary Brown [Van Buskirk] of Los Molinos and Susan Brown of Portland, OR, and their families.





The family requests that in lieu of flowers or cards, people who want to honor Linton Brown and what he meant to them make a gift to North Valley Community Foundation, Camp Fire Relief Fund, 240 Main Street, Chico, CA 95928, or to a California-based . Published in Daily News on July 19, 2019