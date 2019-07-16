



LOREN VINSON





February 16, 1924 ~ June 30, 2019









Loren Vinson passed away at his home in Corning on June 30, 2019.





Loren Frank Vinson was born in Corning on Feb 16 1924 to Ernest Vinson and Faith Morse, the first of four sons. After graduating from Corning High School in 1942, Loren entered the U.S. Army on Feb 13, 1943. He served as an auto mechanic and driver during World War II in Europe. Loren returned to Corning where he owned and operated a trucking business for more than 40 years and was nicknamed "Sheepherder" because he specialized in transporting sheep to most of the western states. Loren was an avid home gardener and avid fisherman, enjoying fishing in Alaska, Crecent City and Cabo San Lucas Mexico.





He was preceded in death by his twin brothers Theodore (Ted) and Robert (Bob) and grandson Beorn. Loren is survived by his wife Martha Vinson, brother Ray Vinson, daughters Lorna Vinson, Janet Wheat, and Carol Vinson, grandchildren David Diggs and Denise Diggs, five great-grandchildren, and stepdaughters Johanna Rector and Norma Fatchen.





Friends and relatives are invited to the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall for a Celebration Of Life honoring Loren on Saturday July 20th, 2019 at 12pm. Published in Daily News on July 16, 2019