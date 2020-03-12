|
LOYETTE GAY MATHISEN
June 16, 1950 ~ January 27, 2020
A memorial celebration of life will be held Sunday March 15th for Loyette Gay Mathisen who passed away in Corning on January 27, 2020 at the age of 69, after a brave battle against pancreatic cancer.
Gay was born Loyette Gay Turner, June 16, 1950 to her parents, longtime Corning residents, Loyal Thurman Turner and Rae Elizabeth (Carrick) Turner.
Gay, as she was known to her many friends, was a lifelong resident of Corning and devoted to promoting, participating in, and improving as many aspects of community life as she was able. Gay was a talented artist and avid crafter and regularly used her talents in service of community causes.
From her enthusiastic support of Corning High School sports programs at an early age, a lifelong connection with her classmates in the CUHS Class of 1968, to her later devotion to the educational programs, students and teachers of Corning Elementary School District as a volunteer classroom aide for 30 years, Gay demonstrated her long and deeply felt love for her community.
For almost 50 years the center of Gay's life was as a wife and mother to her husband Martin (Marty) and their four children, sons, Kendall, Kyle, and Kevin and daughter Kelsey. She was greatly blessed to see the arrival of and cherished every minute with, her only grandchild, grandson Kasper Flynn Mathisen, son of Kendall and daughter-in-law Nicole Mathisen.
In addition to her husband of 45 years, her children and grandchild, Gay is survived by her brothers Allen (Dee) and Steven (Michelle), nephews and nieces Trece, Benjamin, Matthew, Joseph, Stephanie, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Cera, and Matt. Gay is also survived by her maternal Aunt Flora Bell. Loyette is additionally survived by several great-nieces and nephews as well as the children of her dear friends who never knew her by anything other than "Auntie Gay."
Gay was predeceased by her parents Loyal and Rae Turner, her older brother Terry Lee Turner, Aunt Edna (Carrick) Gavrilko, and Uncle Harold Leslie Carrick all of Corning.
The celebration of Gay's life will be held this coming Sunday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Java Lanes, 2075 Solano Street in Corning. Bring your fond memories and happy thoughts of Gay and enjoy the company of family, friends, and neighbors.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020