













LYMAN (JOE) DUNCAN JR





November 13, 1929 ~ April 11, 2019









Lyman (Joe) Duncan Jr, 89, of Corning passed away on April 11, 2019. Lyman was born on November 13, 1929 to Lyman Sr & Anna Duncan in Hadley, Missouri. He married Pansy Jennings on May 31st, 1952 in Reno, Nevada. Together they had 2 children.





He was a kind and loving husband, father and "Pa". He loved spending time with his family & friends. He enjoyed camping, fishing trips, gardening, owning cattle and driving a big rig truck. Lyman (Joe) served in the United States Army. After his military service Lyman began his career with the Tehama County Road Department where he operated heavy equipment for 28 years. Joe then went on to many years as a fuel tank driver for Dudley Brothers and delivering heavy equipment for his nephew's business.





Lyman (Joe) is survived by his daughter, Vanessa and spouse Billy Waters of Red Bluff, California, his grandsons, Adam Jones of Sesser, Illinois, Nick Jones and spouse Brandie Jones of Eureka, California, great grandchildren, Adam Jones Jr of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Ava Jones, Cash Jones, Cambria Jones and Colt Jones all of Eureka, California and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyman Duncan Sr, mother, Anna Duncan, his brothers, Wilson Duncan, & Clyde Duncan, his sisters, Louise Tate, June Threlkeld, Patricia Webbe, Maxine Pritchard, & Doris Khashoggi, his wife, Pansy Duncan and his son, Freddie Lee Duncan. He will be greatly missed and always kept in our loving memories.





Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, 4470 Oren Avenue, Corning, California. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Mortuary in Corning, California. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Enloe Hospice, 1390 East Lassen Ave, Chico, California 95973