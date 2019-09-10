|
Manuel "Rod" Rodrigues
July 4, 1931 - September 1, 2019
In loving memory of Manuel "Rod" Rodrigues of Red Bluff who passed away on September 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Manuel was a fourth of July baby born in 1931 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to his father Francisco and his mother Violet. His family later moved to Oakland, California where he grew up in the Portuguese neighborhood around 23rd Avenue. Manuel grew up with his two older brothers Tony and Joe and his best friends Mannie and Ernie Fanfa. The stories he told about his childhood, were always filled with laughter and joy, even though times were rough.
In the tradition of his brothers Manuel enlisted in the armed forces in 1950 and trained as an Air Force radio operator specializing in Morse code, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He met the love of his life Eileen Morris while stationed at Larson Air Force base in Moses Lake, Washington. If it wasn't love at first sight it was pretty close as they were engaged and married a few months later at the base chapel.
After his honorable discharge in 1954 Manuel and Eileen moved to Hayward, California and a few years later joyfully started a family with their son Chris and daughter Michelle. Hearing the call of the countryside the family moved to Tehama County in 1965 to be closer to Eileen's mom Beulah, father William and brother Rich.
Manuel and Eileen soon found a home in the Los Molinos community. Manuel went to work at the Tehama County Road Department and become a dedicated member of the Central Tehama Kiwanis Club serving the community and building lifelong friendships.
Along the way they lovingly welcomed their third child Matt and dove into a second phase of parenthood. Manuel belonged to the Sacred Heart Church and was a member of the Choir for many years truly enjoying celebrating his faith through song.
Manuel retired from the Tehama County Road Department in 1992 after 27 years of public service. He embraced retirement and he and Eileen traveled the country with old friends and enjoying making new ones.
Manuel and Eileen loved spending time with family and enjoyed family celebrations for Manuel's birthday on the fourth of July each year.
The greatest story of Manuel is his love and devotion for his wife Eileen and hers for him. They were married for 66 years and found joy and love in each one.
Manuel and Eileen have four grandchildren, Lucas (Chris's son), Clinton and Andrea (Michelle's kids), and Kai and Jude (Matt's kids), and one greatgrandchild Hailey (Andrea's daughter).
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, September 13th at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church in Red Bluff.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019