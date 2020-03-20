|
MARGARET EILEEN HARRIS
November 20, 1963 ~ March 14, 2020
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us everyday
Unseen, unheard, but always near
Still loved, still missed, and very dear
Margaret was born in Laredo, Texas to Tom and Linda O'Donnell on November 20, 1963. Margaret passed peacefully in her home in Red Bluff surrounded by loving family on March 14, 2020. Margaret Harris was a very special, one of a kind girl, beloved by many in our community and her family living elsewhere. Margaret found love in 1997 and married John W Harris on February 27, 1999. On December 7, 2000, Margaret and John were blessed by our lord with a baby boy, James W Harris, named after John's father. Baby James was the absolute love and joy of their lives. Margaret's love of animals was a lifelong joy to her, especially elephants and all other african animals. She was sometimes affectionately known as the Elephant Princess. Margaret loved her friends and family deeply; she was a very caring and giving person. Margaret had a beautiful and unforgettable laugh. She was always ready for any adventure and had a great zest for travel. Margaret's family showed incredible love, faith and courage in her time of need, visiting often and always here when she needed them most. They sacrificed much during the last year to help care for Margaret. Margaret is survived by husband John William Harris, son James William Harris, parents Thomas Dinan O'Donnell and Linda Ann O'Donnell, sister Mary Kathleen O'Donnell, brother Sean Edward O'Donnell, his wife Judith O'Donnell, their son Jaden O'Donnell, father in law James William Harris, Sisters in law Sally Ann Ainsworth and Leslie Suzanne Montana, and their families. Margaret is proceeded by her brother Terrence Edmond O'Donnell and mother in law Carole Ann Harris.
I can never thank you all enough for loving my bride, Margaret, the way you do. The past year has been a tough one on us all, Margaret's friends as well. In the end my girl was called home by God. I know that she is in a far better place. Margaret, James, and I love you all and thank you for your long-time support. Circumstances way beyond our control, namely the coronavirus, have changed our landscape, and due to this fact and for the health and safety of our family and yours, James and I have decided to close the service to the public. Please understand this is a difficult decision, but it makes sense to Margaret's family and mine. However, we will have mass and a large memorial celebration for Margaret this Summer, with live music and all the goodies, and all the pictures you can handle. We will celebrate Margaret Harris's life at that time. Hopefully by this time circumstances will be safer. Thank you again for your understanding, we love you all, and the O'Donnell family thanks you. Next week, anyone who wishes can call me or stop by to talk. When it's time for our celebration any of you who want to help will be welcomed. I'm here if you need me, see you this summer. John Harris
Published in Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020