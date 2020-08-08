













Maria Bernadina Benedetti Hidy





April 6, 1925 - August 2, 2020













Maria Bernadina Benedetti Hidy died peacefully on August 2, 2020, surrounded by her family, at her home in Red Bluff. Maria was 95 when she lost her battle with lung cancer. Maria was born April 6, 1925, in Porcellengo, Italy, to Denesio & Anna Baseggio Benedetti, the 8th child of 10. She grew up during Italy's tumultuous political unrest on their mother's family farm in northeastern Italy.Maria met her husband, Steven Hidy, while he was stationed in Italy during WWII. They married on April 13, 1947, in Trieste, Italy. Maria emigrated to the United States when Steven returned to his family farm in Nebraska. She subsequently became a naturalized citizen, of which she was very proud. Steven and Maria were married 64 years. Together they raised 7 children, and were posted all over the middle and western states following Steven's job with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. They settled in Red Bluff 53 years ago.When her youngest children entered grade school, Maria began working part time in the school. As her children left home, she continued working with special needs adults until her retirement. She loved needlework, particularly embroidery and crochet. Her children and grandchildren will enjoy these beautiful pieces of art in their homes, and remember her.Maria is survived by her 7 children; Claude (Rose) Hidy, MaryAnn (Jim) Bill, Tony (Trish) Hidy, Paul (Rita) Hidy, Joanne (David) Dilley, Linda Hidy, Wanda (Shawn) Wieland, her brother, John Benedetti, 19 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.Funeral and burial services will be held Tuesday, August 11th, at 11 A.M. at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.