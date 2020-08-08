1/1
Maria Bernadina Benedetti Hidy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share








Maria Bernadina Benedetti Hidy


April 6, 1925 - August 2, 2020







Maria Bernadina Benedetti Hidy died peacefully on August 2, 2020, surrounded by her family, at her home in Red Bluff. Maria was 95 when she lost her battle with lung cancer. Maria was born April 6, 1925, in Porcellengo, Italy, to Denesio & Anna Baseggio Benedetti, the 8th child of 10. She grew up during Italy's tumultuous political unrest on their mother's family farm in northeastern Italy.


Maria met her husband, Steven Hidy, while he was stationed in Italy during WWII. They married on April 13, 1947, in Trieste, Italy. Maria emigrated to the United States when Steven returned to his family farm in Nebraska. She subsequently became a naturalized citizen, of which she was very proud. Steven and Maria were married 64 years. Together they raised 7 children, and were posted all over the middle and western states following Steven's job with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. They settled in Red Bluff 53 years ago.


When her youngest children entered grade school, Maria began working part time in the school. As her children left home, she continued working with special needs adults until her retirement. She loved needlework, particularly embroidery and crochet. Her children and grandchildren will enjoy these beautiful pieces of art in their homes, and remember her.


Maria is survived by her 7 children; Claude (Rose) Hidy, MaryAnn (Jim) Bill, Tony (Trish) Hidy, Paul (Rita) Hidy, Joanne (David) Dilley, Linda Hidy, Wanda (Shawn) Wieland, her brother, John Benedetti, 19 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.


Funeral and burial services will be held Tuesday, August 11th, at 11 A.M. at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RedBluffDailyNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved