













MARIAN PEARL CARPENTER





July 16, 1927 ~ April 24, 2019









It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Marian Pearl Carpenter (Mills), our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend on April 24, 2019. She passed while at her residence at Lavender Hills in Redding, California. She was 91. Marian was born on July 16, 1927 in Corning, California to Mary Pipper Mills and Ernest Mills. She attended school in Corning and was active in the Rainbow Girls and the First Baptist Church. During her years in Corning, she met her loving husband Dale Carpenter. They married in 1943. She then became active in the Gerber School PTA, Ebsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority and the El Camino Methodist Church. They moved to Red Bluff in 1949 where Dale and Marian became well known and successful Dairy farmers. Marian, a farm girl at heart, had a passion for gardening. She loved to cook, read, visit with friends and family and an active member in the community in Cowbells and the Elk's Club. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, having been married 63 years. She was also predeceased by her son Steven Carpenter, her sister's Irene Grundy and Evelyn White and her brother Robert Mills. Marian is survived by her son's Richard Carpenter and his wife Cheryl, David Carpenter and his wife Mary and Steven's wife Pam Carpenter. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Todd Carpenter, Josh Carpenter, Corey Carpenter and Emily Carpenter. She has 8 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral services will be Saturday May 4 2019 at 10 AM at Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers in Red Bluff.