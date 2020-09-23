













Marie (Mary) Hale





June 24, 1923 - September 17, 2020







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marie (Mary) Hale on the morning of Thursday, Sept 17, 2020. Mary was born the second of two children to Alex and Alva McEacherin in Portland, Oregon on June 24th, 1923. Mary leaves behind her devoted husband Kenneth Hale, who she had been married to since June 25, 1966. Together they shared 54 loving years of life. Mary was a long time employee of Lassen Medical Group retiring after nearly 35 years in 1985. After retirement, Mary helped Ken operate their business of "Ken's Custom Framing" in Red Bluff, California where they helped many area residents turn their fine artwork into beautiful decorative keepsakes. After selling the business in 1999, they enjoyed nothing more than traveling in their travel trailer and criss-crossed throughout the United States, spending many winters among Dawna) Baumgarten, Lee (Holly) Baumgarten and Earl (Jan) Baumgarten, along with five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Mary was a remarkable and loving spirit, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Final arrangements are being handled by the Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers and there will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.