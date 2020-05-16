Marilois 'ML' (Broxson) Werlhof
May 28th, 1933 - May 8, 2020
Marilois 'ML' (Broxson) Werlhof, 86, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, passed away May 8, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Fred and Loismae Benson, May 28, 1933, in Bend, Oregon. ML was a telephone operator with AT&T in Redding and Santa Rosa, California, retiring from the Portland, Oregon office and lived in Vancouver, Washington until relocating to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in 2018 due to illness and to be near her dearly loved daughter Lori Addy. She leaves us for now with endearing memories of her funny sense of humor and charm, a love of bible study, a devotion to her church and Christ, an endless passion for beautiful puzzles and nature's wonders, and heartfelt love of friends and family. She is survived by three of her four children, Christopher (and Deb) Werlhof of Florida, Lorilee (and Mark) Addy of CDA, Idaho, and Matthew Werlhof of California; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Saturday, May 16, at 2:00 PM at Family Worship Center located at 697 W. Dakota Avenue, Hayden, Idaho 83835. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the services at the church. Marilois will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery, Red Bluff, California next to her late husband, Norman Sterling Werlhof; and late son, Timothy Shawn Werlhof. Arrangements are provided by Yates Funeral Homes. On-line registry and condolences may be found at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily News on May 16, 2020.