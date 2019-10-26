|
|
Marion Flowers
1949 - 2019
Marion Flowers passed away in August, at UCSF Medical Ctr. He was born in Redding, Ca. to Marshall and Josie Flowers in the spring of 1949. He attended Anderson High and was a saddle bronc rider in his youth. Marion was born to be a cowboy and loved that life. He raised cattle all his life. The last 27 years, he had been living on a ranch in Manton with his Mom Josie and wife Patti. Marion was an accomplished guitarist and singer. He had hundreds of songs in his repertoire. Marion also loved telling stories and making people laugh. Most important to him was his love of Jesus. He had been following the Lord for over 30 years. Marion was a blessing to many. He is survived by his wife Patti and many cousins. There will be a service at the Manton Community Church on Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019