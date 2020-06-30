



Mark Anthony Stephens







Mark Anthony Stephens passed away suddenly after a short illness at the age of 67. Born April 12, 1953 to his parents Richard and Joyce Stephens of Oregon. Mark is sutvived by his loving wife of 41 years Lisa, his loving parents Richard and Joyce, older brother Steve and wife Carol of New Mexico, sister Peggy Pritchett and younger brother Michael and wife Shari. Several neices and neph­ ews survive Cory, Christian, Amber, David, April, Tasha, Trey, Robert and Jessica, his nephew Richard Dockins passed a few years ago. Mark retired in 2018 from Evoqua water. In Marks spare time he loved to go fishing with his nephew Cory, there was a special bond that the two of them had. Mark will be missed by all that knew him and take great joy in the fact that he is not suffering and he is in a better place.