MARTIN R. ROHRS
12/25/1934 ~ 4/5/2019
3rd Generation San Franciscan, Martin served as a Marine ('53-'55), Marin County Fireman for ten years, then 25 years with SF Police Department. Retired to Tehama County in 1995 to go flyfishing. Beloved husband, father, grandfather to Elizabeth/Steven, Karen, Bill, Keith, Kyle/ Mathew, Kaylin, Katheryn, Angelica, Brandon. Service at Tehama Cemetery at 1pm on Monday, April 15.
Member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, International Police Association, and was proud to be a member of the Elks for 33 years.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019