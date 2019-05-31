













MARY ANNE McCOLLUM





(nee Irey, Clemmons, Woodburn)





July 8, 1933 ~ May 21, 2019









Born to Phoebe Geneva (Bernard) Harvey and Roderick Garret Harvey in Sacramento, CA 7/8/1933. Died 5/21/2019 in Sacramento after a brief hospitalization. Survived by daughter Jennifer (Irey, Stevens) Murray and husband David (mom: "I'm so glad we married him"), and many loving extended family members including step-sons Bradley Clemmons (Jane); Loyd McCollum (Ginnie) and granddaughters Alicia Schwinn (Robert) and Deborah McCollum; and Steven Woodburn (Dawn) and grandsons Zachary and Maxwell Woodburn.





A native Californian and resident of Sacramento since 1977.





Graduated Cal State University Chico, class of 1955 with a Bachelors of Art degree in Home Economics; received her Masters of Art in Counseling; and Garret Theological Seminary, Pacific School of Theology and Claremont School of Theology where she received her ministerial formation. Holder of lifetime teaching and counseling credentials.





A home economics and counselor for 21 years at Red Bluff Union High School; school counselor at Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova; and United Methodist Diaconal Minister (St. Marks UMC, Sacramento) and local Pastor (Exeter UMC, Exeter, CA); continued to serve as a retired minister at Fair Oaks UMC (Fair Oaks, CA).





Twenty-year leadership in International Christian Youth Exchange (ICYE) at Red Bluff UHS and Rancho Cordova where she established and maintained long-lasting relationships with exchange students from Africa, Holland (Jan Houben), Denmark (Karina Bundgaard), Sweden (Robert Svec) and her beloved "Italian" daughter (Annalisa Tommasoni).





Enjoyed drawing, watercolor and acrylic painting, reading, knitting, music and travelling.





Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, 10 am, at the Fair Oaks UMC, 9849 Fair Oaks Blvd (Fair Oaks, CA) officiated by Pastor Kim Montenegro, Pastor Jeong Park and Reverend Aldrin Basarte. Luncheon reception immediately following at St. Mel Parish, 4745 Pennsylvania Avenue (Fair Oaks, CA) with plenty of time for sharing memories.





In lieu of flowers, please consider an ongoing memorial in her honor to: UM Conference Claimants Endowment Board, 1341 W. Robinhood Drive #A, Stockton, CA 95207 or to St. Mel Parish-Vocations Ministry, 4745 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA 95628.





My deepest appreciation to Dr. Lou Nishimura, M.D. for his continued care for mom and who helped us both immensely, especially in the last few months. For every life she touched, she was touched and changed by yours.