Mary Margaret Bevill of Red Bluff passed away in her sleep on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was 96 years old. Mary was born November 1, 1922 in Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Samuel Cody Sharp and Sarah Frances Madden, and was the second of 11 children born to the Sharps. Mary attended elementary school in Oklahoma, before her family moved to California in 1935. As did many families during the Great Depression, the Sharps moved to southern California, where they joined relatives in San Fernando Valley. The family settled in the Santa Monica area and Mary attended high school in West Los Angeles. On May 22, 1942, she married Joseph Price Bevill and the couple resided in West Los Angeles. Her husband, Joe, enlisted in the U. S. Navy in October of 1942. During the war, the Bevills had a daughter, Shelia Marie, followed by a son, Roger Wayne, who was born one year after the war.





By the early 1950s, the Bevills had moved north, residing in Delano, Kern County, California. They later relocated to Tehama County with several of Mary's sisters, settling for a time on a farm in Los Molinos. Over the years, the family also lived in Oakland, Concow, Manton, and Dairyville, and by the early 1980s, the Bevills settled permanently in Red Bluff.





Mary Bevill worked several temporary jobs but spent most of her time at home raising her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and relatives, and her home was always a central meeting place for extended family. She loved to host family members and spent years of her life researching family history. Mary enjoyed playing bingo at the Catholic Church, senior center, and local Veterans' Halls. Well into her 80's, Mary regularly volunteered time at the Veterans' Hall in Red Bluff and at the Gleaners.





Mary's husband, Joe, died in early 1996 and she lost her son, Roger, in 2003 and her grandson, Price Bevill, in 2017. Mary was also preceded in death by her sisters Marie, Juanita, Pauline, Geneva, Norma, Rita, and Eileen. She is survived by her sisters Joy Forcier and Vera Kelch, and her brother Sam Sharp. Mary is also survived by her daughter Shelia Severe of Red Bluff, as well as her grandchildren Russell, Joseph, Angel, and Regina Bevill, and Josie Barnard. Mary leaves behind 18 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Services are planned for early June, the time and place to be announced. Published in Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019