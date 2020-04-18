|
|
MARY ANN PATON
7/31/1932 to 4/10/2020
Mary Ann Paton, 87, passed away April 10, 2020, with her family by her side. A long-term Red Bluff resident and retired real estate broker, Mary Ann was born in High Point, North Carolina, on July 31, 1932. She relocated to California in 1978 from Islamorada, Florida.
She is predeceased by her parents, J.K. and Priscilla Hinson; brother, Ray Robinson; and two husbands, Robert Paton and Bob Morrow. Mary Ann is survived by three children: Debra Burgess, of Cottonwood; Robert "Bud" Paton Jr., of Buford, Georgia; and Scott Paton, of Chico. She is also survived by her three sisters, Nina Miller, Loretta Palmer, and Rebecca Farlow, and her brother, Harold Hinson. Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
The Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff will hold a Facebook memorial ceremony with a celebration of life service to be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff for the Deacon's fund or Wags and Whiskers pet rescue in Chico.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020