



Mary Suzanne Sale





September 15, 1930 - April 20, 2020









Mary Suzanne Sale, died in her home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Suzanne was born in San Francisco on September 15, 1930 to Edward P Waltz, a northern California cattleman and Dorothy Boone Waltz, member of a longtime local pioneer family which arrived in Tehama County in 1871. She grew up in Red Bluff where she was educated at Mercy Academy Elementary School and Red Bluff High School class of 1947. She attended Chico State University and received her BA at Stanford University. In 1953, she married Douglas R. Sale. The major part of their married life was spent living on the property of the Sale Family ranch in Antelope surrounded by the Sale family and where they raised their children. She is survived by her three children Ellen Sale Jaffe (Martin), Cara Sale Ritchie (Mark) and Kevitt Douglas Sale (Nancy) and seven grandchildren: Eric, Drew and Alex Jaffe, Shea and Dana Ritchie, Blake and Brock Sale. In addition to her family and friends, she loved learning, reading, Masterpiece Theater, Shakespeare, gardening and traveling. She had a quick wit and a wide range of interests that continued to evolve up to her death. She also loved her community and was involved in numerous local organizations both civic and cultural throughout her life. Memorial donations in her honor can be made to the State Theatre for the Arts in Red Bluff, St Elizabeth Hospice or any chapter of Planned Parenthood. At her request no public services are planned, but be sure to have a glass or two of champagne in her memory.



