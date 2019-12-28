|
MATTHEW DARROW HOLLIDAY
February 20, 1964 ~ December 20, 2019
Matt passed away peacefully in his home on 12/20/2019 with his entire family by his side.
Matt was born on Feb 20, 1964 to Ed and Leenie Holliday in Bakersfield, CA.
Matt and his family moved to Redding in 1966. He lived and went to school in Redding and established many friendships. Matt loved the outdoors to include camping, fishing and hunting, he was an outdoorsmen until physical disabilities prevented him from doing so. Matt welcomed his baby girl in 2006 which kept him busy and filled his heart with joy and love. He was a loyal and dedicated father and husband.
He loved his family and will be dearly missed.
His wife and daughter will especially miss the cut and bought flowers he would provide them regularly to express his love.
Matthew leaves behind his daughter Arianna Holliday wife Angelica Holliday, Mother Leenie Napier, Father Ed Holliday, Brothers Marc and Grant Holliday, aunts, uncle, nephews, a niece and several cousins.
There will be a memorial service at Allen and Dahl on Eureka Way, Redding, CA, on Friday Jan 3 at 2 pm and a reception to follow at Lulu's restaurant, Redding, CA at 3:00. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mercy Hospice and St George Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019