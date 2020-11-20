Matthew Paul Cox
May 7, 1980- October 7, 2020
Matthew Paul Cox died unexpectedly at age 40. From an early age, he was smart, quick witted, and very funny, with a caring nature. He brought laughter and joy to many lives over the years!
Matt was born to Lorraine Anderson Cox and Rea "Ray" Cox III at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, where his parents were both stationed. His parents were next stationed at Wright Patterson, AFB, Ohio. Matthew enjoyed frequent visits with his dad's family in nearby Indiana.
When Matt was 4, his dad was stationed at Kunsan AFB, Korea, for a year, and Matt and his mom joined his dad in nearby Kunsan City for three months. Then came Travis AFB, CA, for 5 years. While stationed there, Matt's younger brother and sister were born.
After that, Matt's dad left the Air Force when he was almost 10, and the family moved to Indiana for a short time, and then moved to beautiful western Colorado, where they lived for five years.
It was there that Matt got his first job delivering papers, and he used his tip money to pay for karate lessons. Matt enjoyed playing tenor and alto saxophone in school. His mom taught him how to play the guitar, and he became very good at it. He would later write several songs. Matt got his next job at age 14 as a part-time line cook.
At age 15, Matt's family moved to Red Bluff after his dad got a job transfer to Redding. His mom's family was from the area. Matt attended Red Bluff High School and graduated at 17 on independent study. He worked as a dishwasher at Countryside Deli for a couple years.
After high school, Matt moved with his friend Bryan to Seattle. There, he attended the Seattle Art Institute, majoring in video production, and worked various jobs. He eventually landed a job in sales at Guitar Center in Seattle. Matt loved to jam with his musician friends and did stand-up comedy on open-mic nights on numerous occasions with quite a bit of success. In his spare time, he also enjoyed visiting relatives who lived close by.
After 5 years, Matt transferred to San Francisco. He was a top salesman and assistant manager and worked there for 10 years, until he was furloughed due to COVID-19 in March.
In late 2019, Matt had been diagnosed with melanoma. He underwent several surgeries before being declared cancer free. Before then, he gave blood for years on a regular basis. Those last couple years, he gave platelets due to the great need.
Matt's interests included having fun with family and friends, playing games, especially WII bowling with his niece Savannah, cooking and BBQing, mixing electronic rhythms, playing the guitar, playing with and walking his parents' two big pups, and taking long walks in San Francisco to the waterfront and other beautiful places.
Matt is survived by his parents, his brother, Josh Cox and his wife Beth, and sister, Heather Cox. He was a loving uncle to Savannah Schmitz and Brooklyn and Tyler Cox. He is also survived by his grandfather, Paul Bogda, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was especially close to aunts Sarah Marsh and Anna Bogda.
Matt was predeceased by his grandmother, Sharon Bogda, great-grandma Susie, and grandparents, Ken and Barbara Anderson.
He is survived by many friends, including close friends, Terry Brandshaw, Jeremy Boxhorn and fiance, Kelsey Newman, and Jeff Simmerson. He is greatly missed.
To honor Matt's memory, please give blood and give to the American Cancer Society
. A service will not be held at this time.