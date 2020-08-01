Melodi Lynn (Mel) Byrne
February 27, 1956 - July 25, 2020
Melodi Lynn (Mel) Byrne passed peacefully on July 25, 2020. Melodi was born on February 27, 1956 in San Francisco to Ronald (Pete) and Mina Knaeble and was a lifelong resident of Red Bluff. Melodi was one of four daughters (Patty, Mandi and Marni) and two brothers (Remi and Travis).
Melodi attended Reeds Creek Grammar School and Red Bluff High, and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from CSU, Chico. By far, the biggest joy in Melodi's life was her family. Melodi and Tom were inseparable, first as high school sweethearts and throughout a 45-year marriage. Their enduring partnership and commitment to each other was filled with friendship, respect, humor, and unconditional love. They worked side by side in the family construction business, planning and building their dream home in Almanor and most importantly treasuring their growing family. Their two sons, Matthew and David, their wives Lindsay and Leslie, and later five uniquely wonderful grandchildren brought great joy. Melodi was a world-class hugger. She took great pleasure in spending time with her large extended family and hosted memorable gatherings at her favorite retreat at Almanor. Her mantra, "Life is Good in the Mountains," is prominently displayed as a welcome sign for all guests.
She adored her five grandchildren: Payton, Quinton, Barrett, Brinah, and Bowen Byrne, Mel showed her support for the 'grands' as a regular at their games and other performances, rarely missing an event. She was also dearly loved by numerous cousins, nieces, and in-laws, too numerous to name. Mel was also blessed with loyal, life-long friends who will always remember her quick wit, her big heart, and her infectious laugh. She truly did live each day to the fullest and took any set backs in stride. In addition to her devotion to family and friends, Melodi had many passions including golf, hunting, hiking and kayaking. She tackled each new adventure with gusto. Golf partners at Wilcox Oaks and Lake Almanor West know Mel for her legendary drives. She picked the game up later in life, but she took to it like a pro. She was also an avid reader and a Scrabble whiz, Her appetite for new adventures included team roping, extended road trips across the United States, and family outings.
Melodi will be remembered as vibrant and unflappable. She was tenacious and lived life with humor and enthusiasm. Melodi's last years awarded friends and family the gift of time. She knew she was well loved, and she returned that love with hugs and incredible grace during a challenging illness. If you would like to make a donation in Melodi's memory the family requests donations made to Cure PSP at www.psp.org
A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date when Melodi's family and friends can gather together safely.