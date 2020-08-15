













Mia Renee Peters





June 25, 2008 - August 2, 2020







Mia Renee Peters, 12, of Los Molinos, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born on June 25, 2008 in Chico, the daughter of Chauncey and Melissa Peters. A born fighter, she was extremely driven with a competitive spirit and a passion for life.From birth Mia shared an inseparable bond with her older sister Ava. They were always by each other's side, a testament to their sisterly love and devotion. Mia's academic accomplishments were only surpassed by her passion for athletics. A multi-sport athlete, she shone on the softball field. A talented catcher, her love of the sport was only superseded by dedication to her teammates.Mia's loss leaves a hole in the collective hearts of her family and the community of Los Molinos.Mia is survived by her adoring parents Chauncey and Melissa Peters, and her beloved sister Ava; her grandparents Chuck and Kathy Peters and Pegi McGuire; aunts and uncles Dylan Peters, Mike and Robyn Jarred, and Abby Foster; and her cousins Sarah Jarred and Eli Foster. She is preceded in death by her grandfather Robert Humphreys, uncle Bill Foster, and her brothers Evan and Colin Peters.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mia Peters Memorial Fund at Umpqua Bank in Los Molinos. Funds will be used to construct new softball dugouts in Los Molinos and to establish a memorial scholarship.