MICHAEL ANTHONY PENROD


1960 - 2020
January 3, 1960 ~ February 1, 2020




Michael Penrod, 60 a resident of Corning, CA entered into rest on February 1, 2020 peacefully at his home.


Mike was born January 3, 1960 in Hollywood, CA, then the family moved to Corning, CA.


He attended school in Corning and Red Bluff where he met the love of his life, Rhonda (Vick).


Mike loved his family, friends, fishing, and his dogs. He enjoyed his life to the fullest and always enjoyed the outdoors.


Mikes heart was huge, he was always there for everyone and no one was a stranger.


Mike is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Rhonda Penrod(Vick); sisters, Susan Rodriguez (Penrod) and husband Julian, Nancy Smith (Webb) and husband Kent; brother-in-laws, Ronnie, Rick and Rex Vick and Lance Ward. Several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.


Mike is preeeded in death by his parents Chester and Martha Penrod and brother Martin Penrod.


He will be missed by all, until we see each other again rest in peace.


A Celebration of Life will be held March 7, 2020 at 12pm at Tehama County Parks @ Woodson Bridge, 25340 South Ave., Corning, CA with a potluck, bring your favorite dish and memories to share.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
