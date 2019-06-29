













MICHAEL JAMES GUTTIERREZ, Jr.





July 2, 1955 ~ June 22, 2019









Michael James Guttierrez, Jr passed away from complications from pancreatic cancer at his home on June 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Mike was born on July 2, 1955 in Chico, CA. Growing up in Gerber, Mike was an avid fisherman and hunter who was a natural marksman. Mike played Little League, CYO basketball, participated in 4-H, FFA and BSA Troop 120, obtaining the rank of Star and received the NRA 50 Ft Marksman silver medal his first year at Camp Lassen, the Pro-Marksman Gold medal his second year and served as an Altar Boy in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. After Mike graduated from Red Bluff High School In 1973, he joined the US Air Force and served as a Security Specialist receiving high marks and commendations in marksmanship. When he returned home from the service he went to work at Diamond Mill, additionally, he was part of the Tehama County Sheriff's Department Reserve Unit. He also held memberships in the Ishi Archers, Knights of Columbus, Redding Rodeo Association and severed as Scout Master in BSA Troop 117. After the closure of Diamond Mill in 1990, Mike went to work at the Mt. Lassen Trout Farm until he left to pursue employment in the building trades, later obtaining a Contractor's License in 2000, till he retired in 2012. Mike is survived by his parents, Margaret and Michael Guttierrez Sr., companion Denise Tosta, brother Thomas Guttierrez, and sister Frances Coles. Children Rebecca Guttierrez of Yucca Valley, Angela Guttierrez, Mathew Guttierrez and Amanda Grames, all of Red Bluff. 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Dawn Marie and brother Richard Glenn Guttierrez. Rosary will be held at 5 pm on July 5, the funeral at 11 am on July 6, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with graveside service to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Parish Hall. Published in Daily News on June 29, 2019