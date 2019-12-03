Home

MICHAEL STANLEY STOVICH Jr.


1956 - 2019
MICHAEL STANLEY STOVICH Jr. Obituary








MICHAEL STANLEY STOVICH, JR


May 1, 1956 ~ November 17, 2019




Michael Stanley Stovich, Jr. passed away on November 17, 2019 in Red Bluff, CA. He was born the elder of two siblings to Michael and Louise Stovich in Latrobe, PA on May 1, 1956. Following high school he attended Central Michigan University and Mott Community College to earn his Associate Degree, during and after which he worked jobs in management, healthcare, and sales. After moving with his parents to Northern California, he became a life member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at Salvation Army.


Though he struggled with mental illness throughout adulthood, he always enjoyed making music, playing and watching sports, and reading faith-based literature.


He is survived by his sister, Lisa Gentry (and husband William H. Gentry, MD), his niece, Jennifer Gentry, and nephew, William Gentry, Jr.


On Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00am the funeral mass will be held a Sacred Heart Church.


A lunch reception will be held from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Dr. Gentry's office, 430 Rio Street in Red Bluff.


Graveside services will be held at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery in Igo on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12:30pm.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
