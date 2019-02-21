Home

MICHEL "MIKE" SMITH




Michel (Mike) Smith passed away on January 28 at the age of 67, doing what he liked, traveling. He was born and lived in Red Bluff, CA. His parents were Keith and Mary Ellen Smith.


He is survived by his brothers and sister; Jim, Tom and Janet, his children and step-children, Melinda, Jared, Chris, Justin and Rory, all his grandchildren, and his wife Kathy.


Mike enjoyed driving truck for Wal-Mart for over 20 years before he retired. Mike loved and was loved by his entire family.


A celebration of life will be held at the Red Bluff Veterans Hall on Saturday, March 2 at 1:30.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
