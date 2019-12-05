|
MILDRED HELENA JOHNSTONE
November 11, 1927 ~ November 29, 2019
Mildred Helena Johnstone passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Red Bluff, California.
Mildred was born November 11, 1927 to Harry and Josephine Toney in Lake City, Modoc County, California. Mildred was the sixth of eleven children.
Growing up on a ranch, Mildred learned the value of hard work. Upon graduating from Surprise Valley High School in May of 1945, Mildred attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Orange, California in the Army Cadet Nurse Program. After earning her RN Degree, her first assignment was at the Presidio in San Francisco.
In 1948, Mildred married Surprise Valley native, Willard "Bill" Johnstone. They were married 59 years until Bill's passing on December 6, 2007.
In the summer of 1959 the Johnstone's settled in Red Bluff with their three children, Tricia, Jim and Tracy. The family continued to grow with the birth of Craig in late 1959 and Jennifer Jo in 1963. Mildred continued her nursing career working at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 31 years. She was an advocate for community health serving on numerous health related committees at local and state levels.
Mildred is survived by daughter Tricia and Juan Francisco, sons and daughters in law, Jim and Louise, Tracy and Reshel, Craig and Kim; grandchildren Trevor, Brittny, Shelby, Joey, Johnathan and Brianna; in addition to numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Virginia Grove.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband Bill and youngest daughter Jennifer Jo.
Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 515 Main Street in Red Bluff on Thursday, December 12, 2019. The Rosary will begin at 10:30 with the Funeral Mass at 11:00.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jennifer Jo Johnstone Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1260 Union Street, P.O. Box 1507, Red Bluff, CA 96080 or the Toney Odbert Family Scholarship Fund in care of Cheryl Murray, 8223 Alameda Falls Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89131.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019