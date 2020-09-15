













Myrtle Eleanor Walker





April 9, 1922 - August 17, 2020







Myrtle Eleanor Walker - 98 happy years...and the will to live many more.A longtime resident of the westside of Red Bluff, Myrtle was born at a house once on Walnut St., April 9th, 1922 and is a descendant of the Spencer Family (Austin) and Howell Family (Clara). She is survived by sister, Freida and predeceased by brother, Theodore.Myrtle attended Reeds Creek School and graduated from Red Bluff High at the State Theater in 1940. Married to E. Royce Walker in 1941, she became a farmer's wife and had five children. Both with agricultural roots in Tehama County, the Walkers made Red Bluff home in 1932, and the Spencers came in the mid to late 1800's.Myrtle had a memory like you wouldn't believe. Always remembering birthdays (and cakes), your anniversary, and the many good times with her family and community over the years. She would tell you stories about growing up in Red Bluff - walking to the movies from the country, the house she worked at on Lincoln St. in high school, and the businesses and families that used to be and still are.Her first plane ride at 95, pinochle matches, trips to the coast, reading the Daily News (and clipping comings and goings), going to church in her Sunday Best, calls and visits with her sister, and her birthday and anniversary parties - she enjoyed her latter years and would often tell you that the 80's were great. She was a very special lady, one of a kind, and one who touched many many people with her kindness, love, humor, willingness to help and go the extra mile, and her cooking (made from scratch). A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who above else enjoyed spending time with her big family.Unbelievable cook aside, she made everything with love. In her 98 years, Myrtle has made lunch for many across town, taught a few in 4-H, and made lasting memories cooking with family. Myrtle never missed a meal herself and often asked what was for dessert. We will remember fondly the times in her kitchen whether it was a crew of 10 eating or just you and her, and how she taught us how to cook.Her smile, her grace, her wit - honored to know her, she lives on in our hearts, our memories, and through her recipes. Myrtle passed at home on August 17th, 2020 with her family by her side.