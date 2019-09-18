|
|
NANCY DOOLITTLE LENGTAT
MAY 2, 1933 - SEPTEMBER 16, 2019
Nancy Doolittle Lengtat passed away September 16, 2019, with most of her loving family at her side.
Nancy was born May 2, 1933 to Alice and Fred Doolittle, joining her older sister Virginia in Glendale, CA. Nancy graduated from J.D. White Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, Glendale High School Class of 1951, and University of Colorado in 1955. She taught Physical Education at Antioch College in Ohio for 2 years before moving to Wurzburg, Germany, to marry her Army husband, Al, in June of 1957. Al and Nancy returned to the US in April of 1958.
From 1958-1959 Nancy taught girls PE at Shasta High School. After that she taught girls PE and workability for 33 years, from 1959-1992, at Red Bluff Union High School. While there, Nancy helped her fellow physical education teachers to successfully bring Girls Competitive Athletic Teams to the school, coaching both volleyball and track. For her contribution to female athletics at Red Bluff High, Nancy was inducted into the Red Bluff High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. After her retirement in 1995, Nancy became a teacher's aide at Richfield Elementary School for 13 years until she retired again in 2008.
Nancy is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws Kenneth F. and Tami, Robert C. and Sheila, and Thomas E. and Lisa; grandchildren Brandon, Heather, Anthony, Justin, Addie, Brandi, Kenneth Jr., Alyssa, and Erick; great grandchildren Marc, Johanna, Josiah, McKenzie, Shane, Lacey, Savannah, Dion, Abby, Brooklyn, Taylor, Jordan, Bailee, Trevin, and Wyatt.
Nancy and her husband spent many years growing prunes, almonds, alfalfa, clover for seed, wheat, oats, pomegranates, cucumber for seed, watermelon, cantaloupes, and crenshaw. Upon retiring from teaching she ran prune harvester receiver for 8 years. She helped her husband with fertilizing, pruning, picking pomegranates, apricots and peaches. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Mill Creek and going to sports games for her sons and grandchildren. She also was secretary for DKG and Tehama Co Museum and Woodson Park Committee. She spent two terms on the Tehama County Grand Jury. She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, sewing, gardening, and playing games with her grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 28 @ 11:00 a.m. at Richfield Elementary School.
