Red Bluff lost a community leader of unmatched spirit, intelligence, and drive on Thursday, August 13. Nancy Ellen Shilts died peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones.She lived a life of purpose and of service, improving the quality of healthcare for women and children while deeply involving herself in the local community and providing family and friends with immense love and support.Born on November 6, 1946 to Marvin Pogue and Virginia Zirkle in Fredericktown, Missouri, Nancy spent her childhood surrounded by a loving and large extended family in Tuolumne, California including two sisters Pamela Owens and Janice Evans. Her family moved to Red Bluff, California, in 1962, and it was that year that she met her future husband, David Shilts. They enjoyed a beautiful 54-year marriage, hosted countless large gatherings in their home, spent time RVing with friends, and provided all of their loved ones with a welcoming environment where lifelong memories could be made.Surviving the loss of Nancy are husband David, son Troi Shilts and wife Lee Shilts, daughter Mical Shilts Trantham and husband Jason Trantham, niece Jenni Owens and grandchildren Matt Shilts and wife Laura Fettig, Austin Shilts, Trey Shilts, and Blake Trantham and many other loved family members and friends. Nancy's children and grandchildren all have shared that they feel blessed to have had an amazing mother and grandmother but will miss her enormously. They could always look to her for a smile when they walked in her door, support, straight talk, and a laugh as well as making holiday celebrations special.Nancy earned nursing degrees at Shasta College and Chico State University, and received her Master's in Health Leadership and Systems from University of San Francisco. She dedicated over 46 years to Dignity Health in many roles such as Director of Perinatal and Perioperative Services, Director of Risk Management, and Director of Home Health. Nancy was a life-long learner and also devoted her time as a community college instructor and legal nurse consultant.While serving as a nurse and administrator at St. Elizabeth, Mercy Medical Center, and Mercy Hospital of Folsom, Nancy served her community and was a champion for women and children. She was a Lamaze childbirth instructor and raised funds for March of Dimes. She served as a member of the Red Bluff Joint Union High School District (president in 90-91) and Tehama County Mental Health boards and the advisory committee for Salisbury Continuation High School. She was club president for Soroptimist International of Red Bluff.Notable community contributions include developing a successful perinatal clinic for the underserved, establishing a WIC clinic in Red Bluff, creating supportive programming for teenage mothers, and helping to implement Red Bluff High School's preschool and daycare, "Our Little House." Nancy was also the chairperson for the Soroptimist Foundation committee and set up a scholarship in her father's name for aspiring healthcare professionals.For her hard work and dedication through the years, Nancy received many awards; among the highlights were Soroptimist Woman Helping Women for the western region and Nancy's personal favorite, Salisbury High School's "Sweathog Hall of Fame."Nancy will be profoundly missed by her loved ones — of which there are many — and her community. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date when friends and family can safely gather. If you would like to make a donation in Nancy's memory, there is a memorial scholarship fund set up in her name. Please send donations to Umpqua Bank at 333 Main Street, Red Bluff CA, electronically via Zelle or for more information contact Mical Shilts at shiltsm@gmail.com.