Nancy Jill Moehring
February 16, 1948 - December 22, 2019
Nancy Jill Moehring, born February 16, 1948 in Fort Worth, TX said goodbye to this world at her home in Los Molinos, CA on December 22, 2019. She is survived by family, friends and neighbors who loved and adored her.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 1p - 4p at the Elks Lodge - Red Bluff. Her celebration is open to any and all who loved her and would like to stop by. There is no program and it is "open house" style, so please feel free to stop by anytime between 1p-4p. When you visit, be sure to stop at her memory table, and write down your favorite memory of her, a message to her, or just anything special you'd like to share. It is very casual and we'd love to share the time with all who knew and loved her.
Published in Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020