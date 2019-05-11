Daily News Obituaries
NANCY McKAY GADBOIS


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NANCY McKAY GADBOIS Obituary








NANCY MCKAY GADBOIS


July 9, 1955 - April 8, 2019




Red Bluff


Nancy passed away peacefully on Monday April 8 at the


family home in Campbell. She is survived by her loving husband Dave, Rosemary, her mother, daughters Julie and Katy McKay, Lea Gadbois, sons Daniel, Paul and Scott Gadbois; grandchildren Phoenix, Kenya, Haven, Dominic, Brevin, Brody, Kiera, Lydia, and Haylee.


Brothers Dennis, Tom (Susie) and Larry (Anna).


Nancy worked for over 30 years as an Ophthalmic Assistant. She loved Sewing, going to Classic Car shows and Country Music Concerts.


She also loved spending time with all her grand children and her dog Molly.


She will be missed by all the lives she touched.


Contact the family regarding a celebration of life.


Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the San Diego Women's Foundation (https://sdwomensfoundation.org/) or One Light Global (https://www.onelightglobal.org/).
Published in Daily News on May 11, 2019
