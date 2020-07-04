













Natalie Flo Thompson





June 16th 1975 - June 26th, 2020







Natalie Flo Thompson passed away peacefully with her parents Stan and Nancy Thompson by her side on June 26th, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, Ca. Natalie was born on June 16th 1975 in Red Bluff, Ca. Natalie started school at 2 yrs old at a Develop Mental Center ran by Vern Miliken. She attended Antelope, Berrendos and Red Bluff Union High School graduating class of 1994. She attended Shasta College for 10 years ending in 2004. She made the paper with her skills in Martial Arts while attending Shasta College. Natalie enjoyed watching her cooking channel while watching her WWE on her computer. Roman Reigns being her hero. Natalie was a stranger to no one. She loved everyone unconditionally. She made a lot of friends at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Vibra, Mercy Medical Center, Tehama Family Fitness and UC Davis all of which became family to her. Her 2 favorite Drs were Dr. Lupercio her pulmonologist and Dr. Zittel her wound Dr. She loved them. She loved Country Music. She loved going to her concerts. One highlight in her life was going to Nashville Fan Fair. She got to see her favorite stars and sang a song with her mom and Tricia Yearwood while her dad recorded them on video. She attended 3 WWE events which she loved. She loved spending time with her dog children (Nikka, Nickolas and Nala Jean). She loved spending time with her family. Natalie is survived by her Grandma Florence Noordhoff, her parents Stan and Nancy Thompson, sister Shana (John) Surtees, Nieces Shanya (Jen) Pickard, Cierra (Jason) Colston, 2 great nieces, 4 great nephews, multiple Aunts and Uncles, Esther Cotton her "dill pickle) and lots of cousins and friends she considered family. She will be dearly missed.Her viewing will be Tue July 7th from 4-8 at Hoyt-Cole Chapel of Flowers. Due to Covid-19 her service is limited to Family only on Wed July 8th at 10 am at Oak Hill Cemetery. We will be celebrating her life on July 8th at Cone Grove park at Noon. We will be having food from 2 Buds BBQ and we will have soda and Water. Desserts would be welcomed. Please bring a chair and a mask.