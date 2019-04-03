













NELLY ELIZABETH LANDAVAZO





December 31, 1929 ~ March 21, 2019









Our precious mom, Nelly Elizabeth Landavazo, born 12/31/29 went to be with our dad, Arthur Landavazo, on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her four children: Cindy Calquhoun, Shelley McConnell, Becky Barr, and Stephen Landavazo along with 8 grandchildren: Christopher Bartlett, Ricky Calquhoun, Shannon McConnell, Tanner McConnell, Marki Barr, Brock Barr, Kevin Landavazo, and Trevor Landavazo, and great granddaughter, Annabelle Bartlett. Known by her family and friends for her homemade baked pies, our mom could feed the neighborhood kids on next to nothing. In addition to an abundance of love, she always had something cooking while fresh baked goodies were filling our home with sweet and savory aromas. Widowed at the age of 46, our mom cared for her four teenagers and sold her freshly baked pies to local restaurants in Red Bluff, CA, where she also owned and operated The Country Kitchen Cafe. She was a wonderful mom, dear friend, and the ultimate grandmother who was adored by her grandkids who referred to her as "Grandma, Gommer, Bamma, and The Bestest." Our mother's final years were spent in Redding, CA near her family. We miss her beyond words. We will honor her with a family celebration of homestyle cooking and fresh pies. World, Earth, Love Mom...together forever with Dad.