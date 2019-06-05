Home

FEBRUARY 11, 1927 – MAY 18, 2019




Neoma passed away peacefully at the Olive City Care Home in Corning.


Born to Mathe and Lucille Stevens Feb. 11, 1927 in Girard, Kansas where she spent her childhood, moving to California in the 1940's.


Neoma raised her own family in Orland before moving to Corning.


Neoma is survived by: Daughter Roxie Rose Cofer [Dean], Grandson Robert Mills [Karen] and Granddaughter Angela Chaput.


Great Grandkids Joseph, Marissa, Stephanie and Jason Mills; and Great Granddaughters Amber Conoly [Trent] and Karlie – plus Sister Alma Fenske and numerous nieces and nephews.


Neoma was predeceased by her husband Wilson Duncan Jr. and daughter Rosie Elmitta Rose.


A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Orland.


In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Neoma M. Duncan & Rosie Elmitta Rose may be made to: Orland North Valley Services, 923 E. South Street, Orland, CA 96963.
Published in Daily News on June 5, 2019
