Nick Linton Farmer, 1945 - 2020, passed away September 26 at Redding Mercy Hospital from complications of esophageal cancer.Nick grew up in Dairyville/Red Bluff and except for short stints in Palm Springs, Taft, and Sacramento, he lived here all his life. Nick was a carpenter by trade and spent years in construction building homes and improving properties. He worked as a property assessor often doing the most complicated appraisals. Nick made friends easily and could always be found with a cup of coffee and a piece of pie at Shari's. He loved animals and they loved him. He enjoyed watching the night sky and listening to the bands of the 60's and 70's. He loved his paperbacks and scouted the used bookstore and library for new releases. His gentle humor, his kindness, and his curiosity will be missed. His family will miss his famous chili beans, his grandchildren their cookie provider.Nick was preceded in death by his parents Arla and Zack Farmer, his sister Linda Farmer, his son Kenneth Torres and two grandchildren, James and Meshelle Puckett.Nick is survived: by his family in Red Bluff: life partner Carmen Feger, daughters Kristi Feger Puckett (Ryan), Julie Torres, Ranae Torres, Michaela Feger and Jaclyn Feger; by his son Gordon Farmer in Visalia, son Scott Farmer (Lee) in Elk Grove, son Michael Torres (Tianna) in Florida and son Adam Torres (Melissa) in Georgia; by sisters Dee Linton (Danette) in Sacramento, Pat Stipe (John) in Rosamond, Theresa Kelley in Reno, and Mari Rahme in Orangevale. He will also be remembered by his 16 grandchildren, many cousins and nieces and nephews.Please raise your coffee cups to toast him in private at this time. A celebration of his life and shared stories will be planned for sometime next year when pandemic restrictions are lifted.