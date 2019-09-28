|
Nora LaVerne Becker
May 23, 1944 - September 6, 2019
In loving memory of our beautiful mother, Nora LaVerne Becker. Nora, who went by LaVerne, passed away peacefully Friday, September 6th, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, California after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. LaVerne was born on May 23, 1944 in Mangum, Oklahoma to Arnold Richard and Willie Frances Aebischer. She married the love of her life, Gary Lee Becker on October 13th, 1963. They celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing in 2013.
LaVerne was employed by Bidwell Elementary School for more than 30 years where she loved being a teachers aide. She truly lived life to its fullest through the simple pleasures of spending time with family and friends, her passion for gardening. For many years, LaVerne came together with her friends on Tuesday nights for an evening of fun and bowling. She loved antiquing every place that she visited. LaVerne loved traveling, going to the movie theater and her most recent enjoyment of country concerts.
LaVerne is survived by her sister, Frances Jean Reindeers; daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Dan Weiss, daughter and son-in-law Deanna and Eric Osenga, daughter and son-in-law Darla and Todd Memmott; granddaughters Erin Greene, Sarah Bradford, Breanna Ables, Secilee Hughes, Makaela Memmott; grandsons Austin Osenga and Jacob Memmott; great grandchildren Cayden, Oliver, Payton, Harper, Becker, Emberlyn, Archer and Brayden; daughter-in-law Annalisa Becker; sister-in-law Gwenn and Buddy San Marco; brother-in-law Kenny and Lucy Becker. Many nieces and nephews.
LaVerne is preceded in death by parents, Arnold Richard and Willie Frances Aebischer; brother Jessie Lee Aebischer; husband of 50 years, Gary Lee Becker; son Gary DeWayne Becker; mother-in-law Audrey Delores Miles and father-in-law Earl Becker.
We would love to invite all family, friends and others who LaVerne's life has touched to her "Celebration of Life" at the Red Bluff Community Center, located at 1500 S. Jackson Street. The celebration will be held on Saturday October 12th from 12pm to 3pm, lunch will be served. Please join us to reminisce, grieve, and most importantly celebrate her beautiful life that we were blessed to share with her.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019