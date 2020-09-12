













Norman Frank Pierro





November 17, 1933 - September 2, 2020







It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Norm Pierro. He died at age 86 in his home after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. Norm was born in North Bergen, NJ and moved to California in 1946. He was enlisted in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956, married the love of his life, Beverly and moved the family to Los Molinos in 1972 where he worked as a pressman and owned Sir Speedy Printing, a.k.a Norm's Printing, for over 30 years.Norm comes from a long line of pyrotechnics and shot many fireworks shows all over the country. It was one of his great passions that he passed down to generations. He liked to travel, and he could fix anything.He is survived by wife of 64 years, Beverly; brother Joseph (Haydee) Pierro of Rosarita Beach, daughters Karen Blood of Los Molinos, Kathy (Michael) Adams of Lyman, WY, Diane (Ben) Gipson of Red Bluff; son, Darrell Pierro of Cohasset; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and was loved by many others that called him Pappy.We will be having a pool party in the spring.