













NORMAN WESLEY "BUD" MATTOON





March 16, 1929 ~ June 18, 2019









Norman Wesley "Bud" Mattoon passed away peacefully at his home in Corning on June 18, 2019, at the age of 90. Bud was born March 16, 1929, in Spokane, Washington to Norman & Olive Mattoon.





Bud was raised in Los Molinos, California and graduated from Los Molinos High School.





Bud began working at the age of 14, when he became a dishwasher for the fire crews with the California Department of Forestry. He later worked his way up the ranks at Cal-Fire.





From 1950 to 1952 Bud served in the United States Army. He was deployed to Korea during the Korean War, earning the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and two Bronze Service Stars. Bud would later join the Army National Guard where he served from 1952 to 1962. Bud was honorably discharged from his service with a rank of Master Sergeant.





Bud ultimately returned to Cal-Fire where he had a long and distinguished career. In his retirement Bud spent his time tending to his ranch in Los Molinos.





Bud was a hardworking man who was always devoted to his family. He took pride in an honest day's work and a job well done. Bud had a kind, generous and loving heart. He always cared more about those he loved than himself. Plain and simple, Bud Mattoon was a good man.





He was predeceased by his parents Norman & Olive Mattoon, his first wife Bernice Mattoon and his second wife Barbara Mattoon.





Bud is survived by his loving wife Hattie Taylor Mattoon; brother Marvin Mattoon; sister Shirley Hagen (Dave); sister Janet Coyle (Leonard); stepson Danny Taylor (Nancy) of Corning; stepson David Taylor (Kathy) of Phoenix, AZ and neice Maryann Weston (Ken). He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren including Clifton Taylor (Isabel) of Roseville; Marti Taylor (Leilani) of Sacramento and Larry Taylor (Tammi) of Chico and great-grandchildren Camilla, Lyla, Amelia and Colin Taylor.





Graveside services will be held Wed., June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Los Molinos Cemetery. Published in Daily News on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary