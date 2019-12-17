Home

ORVILLE PARTICK KNOX


1948 - 2019
ORVILLE PATRICK KNOX


April 18, 1948 ~ December 11, 2019




An excellent man. Sometimes a bad boy, but always a good man.


He loved his family and always took care of each and every person he has been surrounded by his entire life. He was a biker, millright, engineer draftsman at the Bueau of Reclamation. He fought cancer for 15 years he is survived by his wife Opal, his daughter Tammie, 5 grandchildren, and 11 great-grand children. His hugs were like a warm blanket wrapped aound you. I thank him for my wonderful life.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
