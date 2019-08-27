|
|
PATRICIA FLORENCE CROSSLAND
August 19, 1948 ~ August 20, 2019
Patty Crossland was an amazing woman and her loss will be felt by everyone who knew and loved her.
Patricia Florence Roark was born to Mary and Bluford Roark on August 19, 1948 joining her older brother Ernesto. She grew up in the San Diego area where her brother and many Crossland family members will grieve her loss.
On May 31, 1974 Patty married the love of her life and her best friend Charles (Chuck) Crossland. In the 45 years Patty and Chuck were married they created a beautiful life and family.
In July of 1977 Patty gave birth to their son Charles (Chuck) Crossland who became the 2nd love of her life. Patty spent each day showing her son how much she loved him and how proud of him she was.
Later in 1977 Chuck, Patty and baby Chuck left San Diego and moved to Los Molinos, Ca. where they opened Crossland's Country Store. They spent many wonderful years in the gas station business where they made a large part of Los Molinos into family.
In 2000 Patty's son Chuck brought his wife Dana into the expanding family. Patty treated and loved Dana like the daughter she always wanted.
In July 2001 Patty's grandson Camron Charles was born. From day one Camron was her "favorite fella," and she would spend hours listening to his laughter and stories.
June 2004 Patty's granddaughter Kathleen Patricia (Kate) was born. Patty loved watching her "favorite gal" dance and always made time to listen to Kate's hopes and dreams.
Even though Patty dedicated her life to her husband and family, her innate grace, vivacious personality and beaming smile made her a natural candidate to operate in the dental field. Her career as a dental scheduler spanned decades and she loved it.
Patty and Chuck would spend many happy years splitting time between their homes in Los Molinos, CA and Port Orford, OR. where Patty loved the beach. Many hours would be spent agate hunting, riding in little fishy or chasing their big red dog Roark.
Patty had a zest for life and sense of humor that she kept until her final days. Patty passed away peacefully lying next to the love of her life and best friend Chuck after a long battle with cancer on August 20, 2019. Patty celebrated her 71st birthday with family the day before passing.
Her friends and loved ones are invited to attend Patty's graveside service being held at Los Molinos Cemetery on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 pm. Following the graveside service, a gathering of loved ones will be able to talk and share wonderful memories of Patty at the Los Molinos Veterans Hall.
Patty's life revolved around her family and friends. She was a wonderful friend, daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law from heaven and grams.
We will miss you forever and we will ALWAYS
Love You Oceans
Published in Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019