













PATRICIA KELLY





May 8, 1943 ~ April 14, 2019









Lifelong resident of Paskenta, Patricia (Patty) Kelly passed away April 14th, 2019. Patty was born May 8th 1943 in Chico, CA, to Edward and Inez Kelly. For most of her life Patty was invloved in many community activites. Paskenta Community Hall, Pioneers Days, Tehama County Cattlewomen's in which she was named Cowbell of the year in 1999. She created many quilts with Paskenta Quilters for fundraisers and entries in Tehama County Fair in which she won many ribbons. She sewed many quilts for family and friends also. Patty's love of family and friends was shown by her baking many birthday cakes, pies and supporting many fundraisers with her baked goods especially her peanut brittle. Patty also loved deer hunting with family and friends and raising her chickens. Patty is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Inez Kelly and great nephew Clifford May. She is survived by her brother- Larry Kelly, sister in law- Nina Langford, niece- Lolita Kelly, nephew- Scott (Lupe) Kelly, niece – Carmie (Matt) Biaggi. 7 great nephews/nieces and 1 great-great niece. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Paskenta Community Hall or Tehama County Cattlewomen's. Services will be April 20th at 10:00 at the Paskenta Cemetery with Potluck following at Community Hall. Published in Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary