Patricia (Pat) Rasmussen passed away in Oroville, CA on October 2, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1934 in Boston MA, to Clarence Boute and Eleanor Dolan. Near the end of World War II, Pat's family moved to the Los Angeles area. There she met her future husband, James Dale Rasmussen. Pat and Jim were married on February 19, 1951. In 1957 they moved to Tehama County and built a house on 20 acres near Corning, CA. Pat spent the majority of her following years in Corning. In May of 2019 she moved to Country Crest assisted living in Oroville.Patricia worked at a variety of jobs during her lifetime, which included: Telephone operator, farm laborer, sawmill worker, real estate agent, census worker, and substitute teacher. Patricia is survived by her five children: Dale (Kristy), Paula (Ted), James (Georgie), Kerry (Susie) and Dana. She also leaves behind her four siblings Marge, Carol, Diane and Gary. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Jim.A celebration of life will be scheduled when safety and travel conditions allow.