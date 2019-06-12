Resources More Obituaries for PAUL RICHTER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PAUL "EARL" RICHTER Jr.

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers













PAUL "EARL" RICHTER, Jr.





September 16, 1933 ~ June 7, 2019









Paul "Earl" Richter Jr. a long time resident of Los Molinos, CA passed away at the age of 85 on June 7, 2019.





He was born September 16, 1933 to Paul & Susie Richter in Corning, CA. He attended Corning schools and graduated from Corning High School in 1952.





Immediately after high school he enlisted in the US Navy. He served for 1952~1956 and was a veteran of the Korean War. One of his favorite conversation was reminiscing about his service aboard three ships; the USS Daily DD-519, USS Mt. Katmai AE-16; and USS Grapple ARS-7.





In 1958 he married Cynthia Lee Shannon of Corning. they had one daughter, Debora Sue. Soon after Debora's birth, Cynthia passed away from Hodgkin disease. In 1962 he married Neville Hamer of Los Molinos. They had one daughter, Keely. In 1972 he married Mary Gannon of Los Molinos. Earl and Mary shared 41 years together until her death in 2013. They has many joyful memories. Earl and Mary enjoyed raising dogs, DIY home improvements, movies, dancing, long drives, and spending time with their grandchildren.





Earl's career was in law enforcement. In his early years, he was a police office for Corning Police Department and Orland Police Department. He served many years as a Sheriff Detective for Tehama Country Sheriff Department from which he retired. After retirement he and his wife started their own private detective business, Richter Investigations. He was very proud of his profession and his passion for solving a crime never stopped. He could solve any publicized crime or mystery, as it would unfold through all the various media sources.





Earl was an avid radio control model airplane hobbyist. He spent many years building, flying and being part of a model airplane club. He could always be found in his workshop either building a new plane, revamping an old plane, or just tinkering around.





He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Susie; sisters Gwendolyn, Caroline, and Adeline; first wife Cynthia Lee; second wife Mary Elizabeth.





He is survived by by his two daughters Debora Sue (late husband Daniel) Beight of Los Angeles, and Keely (Jon) Leonard of Glenn; grandchildren, Casey Anderson, Shane (Brianne) Anderson, and Elyse Anderson; and 2 great granddaughters.





Thank you to Nancy Fletcher for her kindness and





compassion; all the staff at Prestige Assisted Living, and everyone at Orchard View Senior Home.





There will be no services per his request. In lieu of flowers, dontions may be made in Earl's name to the Chico Air Museum, 165 Ryan Ave., Chico, CA 95973. Published in Daily News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries