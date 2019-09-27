Daily News Obituaries
More Obituaries for Pheoba Leighty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pheoba Leighty

Pheoba Leighty Obituary



Pheoba Melvina Leighty


August 22, 1920 - September 18, 2019




Pheoba lived life to the fullest every day of her 99 years until she decided to take her final rest, surrounded by loving family. Pheoba enjoyed pets, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Pheoba is survived by daughters Mary Leighty and Shirley Avila; grandchildren Aaron and Jennifer, Son in Law Rob; and two great grandchildren, Kyle and Dylan. Her loving husband, William preceded her and is waiting for her in Heaven with 5 siblings and her niece Goldie whom she loved dearly. Pheoba was a joy to the world and will be missed by all. The Family has planned a "Celebration of Life" to be held at 1 p.m., Sept. 28, 2019, at Hoyt Funeral Home followed by burial ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
