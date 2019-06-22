Home

RALPH WINTON WADSWORTH

Ralph Winton Wadsworth, 92, of Chico, passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2019. Married to Molly Hoyt for 58 years. He taught music at Shasta High School 1951-57 and CSUC until retiring emeritus. He is survived by his wife Molly, daughter Erica Phillips (Pete), 4 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie. A celebration of life will be held June 28, 2019 11am at Red Bluff Oak Hill Cemetery. Reception to follow at Red Bluff Presbyterian Church. To leave family condolences, please go to www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Daily News on June 22, 2019
