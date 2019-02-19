|
|
RAMONA CUMPSTON
October 20, 1936 ~ February 13, 2019
Ramona Cumpston, age 82 a resident of Tehama County for over 50 years passed away on February 13, 2019 in Live Oak, CA. Born on October 20, 1936 in Susanville, CA to Joe and Maria Guttierrez.
Ramona had an amazing work ethic and easily made friends where she went. She taught all her children the value of hard work and compassion for others. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting or going to bingo and yard sales.
Ramona is survived by four children, Michelle Clement (Durham, CA), Sandra Delgado (Red Bluff, CA), Yolanda Delgado (Sacramento, CA) and Rick & Shela Delgado (Arkansas). She had four grandchildren Sean and Ethan Clement, Andrea Bennett and Tamara McDonald, along with seven great grandchildren Ava, Aiden, Alexander and Adrian Clement, Richard and Avery Morrison and Phoenix Minor.
Graveside services will be held Friday, 2/22/2019 at 2pm at the Tehama Cemetery.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019