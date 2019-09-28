|
Randal Etzler
May 4, 1957 - September 2, 2019
Randal M. Etzler (Randy) passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2019 at the age of 62 in his Yuma, AZ home.
Born in Red Bluff, CA to Ron and Gerry Etzler, Randy, the oldest of 3 children, grew up and attended Red Bluff schools. He moved to the Phoenix, AZ metropolitan area in 1979 where he attended Arizona State University (ASU). Originally a Social Work major, Randy changed his academic focus and transferred to ASU's College of Business where he earned his degree in Personnel Management. Not long after graduating, Randy initiated a career transition that mirrored his earlier academic change. Before he entered the human resources (HR) profession, Randy enjoyed a nine-year career in the mental health field at Camelback Hospital in Phoenix. As a caseworker, he participated in the treatment of clients hospitalized for chemical dependency and other dysfunctional conditions. Building upon his college preparation and social work background, Randy began his HR career in 1988, as a generalist for the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. At the time, Mayo Clinic's one-year-old Arizona division employed fewer than 300 staff. Randy was the fifth member to join the developing HR team in Arizona. Within his first two years at Mayo Clinic, Randy was given divisional responsibility for salary administration - in addition to his ongoing duties in employee relations and staffing. At the age of 39, Randy was promoted to Director of Compensation and Benefits where he remained until his departure in 2001. During Randy's 13-year career with Mayo, the operation blossomed from a single outpatient clinic with 300 employees to 4,000 employees, serving a new hospital, a research facility and several additional outpatient practices. Randy went on to serve as the Director of Human Resources at John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix, AZ for 9 years, the Director of Human Resources for the Cave Creek School District in Cave Creek, AZ for 3 years, and his last position, the Chief Human Resources Officer / Administrative Director at the Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, AZ. In addition to his formal HR training and extensive work experience, Randy was a nationally certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), plus a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP). Active in a number of professional groups, he served as a Board Member of the Arizona Healthcare Human Resources Association and the Arizona @ Work, Workforce Development Board. Randy was a values-centered individual devoted to the translation of humanistic ideals into sound organizational practices, interventions and advocacy.
Although a less than average life span, Randy did not live an average life. He had many interests outside of his work that he pursued including art, decorating, gardening, music, cooking, travel, and a deep appreciation for craft beer. His creative bent and sense of humor were evident in his work and his interactions with others. Randy touched a number of people over his lifetime; not in a fleeting fashion, but in a deeply profound life altering way. He will be missed by many. Randy is survived by his proudest accomplishment, daughter Sydney Etzler of Scottsdale, AZ. He is also survived by his parents, Ron and Gerry Etzler, sister Renea Etzler-Nott (Mark), and brother Matt Etzler (Jill) all of Red Bluff, CA; and a number of nephews and nieces who admired him immensely. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 5, 2:00 p.m. in the Westside Room at the Red Bluff Community Center.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019