Raymond Frank Mott
September 23, 1924 – January 9, 2020
Ray was born in San Diego, California on September 23, 1924 to Roscoe and Veda Mott. After his early childhood in Arizona, he enlisted in the Army in 1943 and served In India during the balance of WW II. Upon his discharge from the Army, he worked for his father and later at a company in Los Angeles as a patternmaker. He met June while serving as a floor guard in a roller-skating rink. They married in August 1953 and had three children. In 1963 the family moved to Red Bluff where Ray began work in sawmills first as a laborer and then as electrician trouble-shooter. He retired from sawmill work in 1987 and devoted his time to the American Legion and VFW. For a long time, he drove veterans from Northern California to the VA hospital in Martinez. He served the American Legion Post #167 in various capacities including Post Commander, Vice Commander, and Financial Officer. He and June were active members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Red Bluff since 1965. Raymond spent the final three years of his life in a Pacifica nursing facility and was visited there by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, June, and their children Dennis and Melinda. He is survived by his son Kenneth (Renee) seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:30PM Friday, January 17 at Oak Hill Cemetery, followed by a gathering celebrating his life at the Veterans Hall in Red Bluff.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020