RAYMOND JOHN WAHL
April 23, 1933 ~ January 17, 2020
Raymond John Wahl born Apr. 23, 1933 in Willows, CA. A long time resident of Red Bluff died from a stroke at Mercy Medical Center in Redding on Friday Jan. 17, 2020.
Ray attended Shasta College where he met Barbara Snow whom he married before serving in the Air Force during the Korean war at Thule, Greenland as an electronic repair technician.
His expertise in electronics led to Ray becoming an electronic engineer for Government contractors in Sacramento,CA; Las Vegas, NV and Livermore, CA.
He is preceded in death by wife Barbara and son Randall. He is survived by his son Richard (Betty) Wahl, daughters Kristin Wahl and Kimberly (David) May, and adopted families the Kamae's and the Bridges', 3 grandchildren Katrina Robinson, Daniel Wahl, and Victoria Gehring, and a multitude of great grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life will be at the Oak Hills Cemetary on Feb. 3, 2020 at 10am. There will be a reception for family and friends at the Presbyterian church following the service.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020