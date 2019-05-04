













Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Rema Casey passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at the age of 86.





Rema June Robinson Casey was born March 5, 1933 in Matewan, West Virginia to Louansie and Lawrence Robinson. She was the youngest of five children. Rema was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Casey, father, Lawrence, her mother, Louansie, brother Elmer, sisters Jean Broughten, Lois Hawker, Iva Major, daughter Linda Joyce Casey and great-grandson Gunner Langenderfer. Surviving are her children; son Ronald Casey, daughter Pamela Diehl and son-in-law Brad, daughter Judy Garstang and son-in-law Mark, all residing in Red Bluff. She has 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a nephew Jim Steele that was raised more like her brother than her nephew.





Rema worked as a waitress for many years in Red Bluff at the Bar X, Steak Knife and Nello's Grotto. She was hired at Pacific Bell first as a telephone operator and retired as Supervisor in the Business office. She was very good at her job and loved her work. Rema loved antiques and opened an Antique store in Red Bluff after retiring. She loved visiting her customers. Rema bowled for many years on Tuesday morning Housewife league and Friday Night Owls. Her greatest love was her family. She was known for her cooking and wonderful pies. Rema was a member at High Point Assembly where a memorial service will be held on on May 8th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a private graveside service for the family.